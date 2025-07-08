The state of Texas has suffered from massive floods, causing destruction with over 100 confirmed deaths. It's a true natural disaster that has the country sending help to Texas to help. With reports still providing updates of what's going on, Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg sent a heartfelt message to families and individuals who have been affected by the floods.

During a press conference with media members after a Mavericks practice, the 18-year-old forward sent his condolences to everyone in Texas who is suffering from the floods. Flagg went out of his way to share kind words, as he made sure to begin his presser by addressing the floods first.

“First, I just want to say that my thoughts and prayers are with the families that were affected in this situation this past weekend out here.”

Cooper Flagg sends a heartfelt message after the floods in Texas and discussed Summer League. pic.twitter.com/OjLrgvpiIJ — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) July 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

Dallas was one of the many cities hit by the floods. Some of the local lakes have overflowed due to the pouring rain. Additionally, as of Monday, the city of Dallas had 21 road closures, according to Dallas City News.

“There have been uncontrolled spills from Lakes Ray Roberts, Lewisville, and Grapevine that have led to localized flooding along the Elm Fork Trinity River in Dallas. Local flooding is the result of rain in the upper basins of the Trinity over the last several days, which have filled the reservoirs upstream of Dallas, exceeding capacity and overflowing area lakes. There are 21 road closures throughout the city. Please do not ignore warning sounds or barricades.”

Hopefully, it's a situation that calms down soon, as the people of Texas continue to find ways to resolve the flooding. As for Cooper Flagg, the rookie phenom is focusing on developing and preparing for the 2025-26 season. He may offer more help if he can. However, the Mavericks, along with the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets, have all pitched in and donated over $2 million to help the families and victims of the flooding.