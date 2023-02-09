There’s no denying that Kyrie Irving is the biggest NBA trade deadline move for the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs indicated their intention to win it all this season by going all-in on the enigmatic point guard, which many consider a high-risk, high-reward type of scenario for them. However, also worth noting is the team’s decision to hold on to Christian Wood past the deadline. It may not be of the same gravity as the Kyrie acquisition, but this move will also have a significant impact on Dallas the rest of the way.

Wood himself appears to have had some sort of inclination that he was about to get moved. Well, nothing materialized on that front before Thursday’s deadline, and the 27-year-old will remain in Dallas. Wood took to Twitter to share his reaction to these developments:

Beat y’all trade rumors … 😝 — 35 (@Chriswood_5) February 9, 2023

Wood obviously knew that he was a trade candidate and that it was very much possible that he would end up with a different team after the deadline. That clearly didn’t happen and it looks like the 6-foot-10 big man was able to breathe a sigh of relief. He also took the time to take a subtle jab at all the folks out there who were certain that he had already played his last game for the Mavs.

The Mavericks have a new-look side entering the second half of the season and Christian Wood will be part of the mix. Whether or not this was the right decision for them remains to be seen, though.