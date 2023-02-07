The Dallas Mavericks-Brooklyn Nets Kyrie Irving-led trade became official on Monday. Irving is expected to serve in a pivotal role alongside Luka Doncic in the Mavs’ backcourt. Dallas’ new guard broke his silence in regards to playing with Doncic.

“As much as I can lead alongside him, there’s no pressure here, nothing’s forced with me and him,” Irving said. “I just want to enjoy playing basketball, enjoy his [Luka Doncic] talent & my teammates’ talent and work towards a championship.”

Kyrie Irving is one of the best players in the game. The Nets were looking to have him and Kevin Durant lead Brooklyn to the NBA Finals. However, Irving ultimately requested a trade prior to the deadline.

Irving also shared his thoughts on Luka Doncic as a player.

“I think this is going to be my first time seeing one of those bad Europeans come over and really dominate up close,” Irving said of Doncic. “And have the opportunity to do it at a pace that I don’t think has ever been seen before other than like Larry Bird, or just somebody else that just plays at their own pace, scores a bunch of points and is constantly in the MVP conversation every year.”

There’s no question that Doncic and Irving have the potential to become the best duo in the entire NBA. Both players are extremely talented and feature impressive all-around skillsets.

The only concern is whether or not Kyrie Irving will be able to avoid drama, something that has plagued him over the past few years. For now, he will do all he can to help Doncic lead the Mavs.