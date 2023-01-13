Before making the move to the Dallas Mavericks during the offseason, it was with the Houston Rockets that Christian Wood established himself as a legitimate NBA big man. As it turns out, however, the 27-year-old doesn’t have much love to give to fans of his former team.

Wood was recently caught on video interacting with a handful of Mavs supporters. The 6-foot-10 center/forward was more than happy to sign autographs for fans, which included a dude wearing a Luka Doncic jersey. Wood, however, decided to go full savage on a Rockets fan that asked to take a photo with him:

You can clearly hear the fans’ hilarious reaction to Wood completely denying a photo op with a guy who claimed that he was a Rockets fan. Christian Wood showed no mercy here.

To be fair, you can also see Wood having a bit of a laugh as he walked away. It looks like he decided to speak with the Rockets fan after completely shutting him down, too. It remains unclear, however, if Wood opted to give in to the supporter’s request for a picture.

Wood has been quite a menace for the Mavs since joining the team this season. He’s currently averaging 18.0 points on 54.1 percent shooting, to go along with 8.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.2 blocks, while also connecting on 1.8 triples per game on an efficient 39.7-percent clip.

Mavs head coach Jason Kidd has moved Wood to the starting lineup since mid-December and this decision appears to have paid dividends for both Wood and the squad.