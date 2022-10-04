Christian Wood’s key advantage over Kristaps Porzingis will make life easier for Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks are done with the Luka Doncic-Kristaps Porzingis. With the Latvian unicorn gone in Dallas when the Mavs traded him to the Washington Wizards in February, the team is looking ahead to a new two-man configuration. In place of Porzingis now for the Mavs is Christian Wood, who could just be the one to make Dallas realize the potential it hoped to get from the Doncic-Porzingis combo. As pointed out by Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Christian Wood could help in lightening the load off the back of Doncic on a much more efficient manner than Porzingis used to with the Mavericks.

“Last season, Wood was one of only 17 bigs to log 200 isolation plays, and he ranked sixth among them in scoring efficiency, according to Second Spectrum. Wood shot 50.4 percent on those chances, which isn’t on par with the league’s best guards, but is pretty solid and far exceeds the 36 percent posted last season by Porzingis.”

The Dallas Mavericks’ offense took a step back in the 2021-22 NBA season. From being eighth in the NBA in adjusted offensive rating in the 2020-21 campaign, they slid all the way down to 14th in the following season in which they averaged 113.0 points per 100 possessions. Nevertheless, they still made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals thanks to the brilliance of Luka Doncic. With Porzingis and Jalen Brunson no longer around in Dallas, the Mavs are hoping that the holdovers along with Christian Wood will be able to collectively provide the support Doncic needs to prevent himself from burning out and, at the same time, help the team diversify its points of attack on offense.