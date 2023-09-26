Long-time Dallas Mavericks athletics trainer Casey Smith will have reduced interaction with Luka Doncic and his teammates this season. Mavericks GM Nico Harrison informed Smith he will have a broader role in the 2023-24 NBA campaign, per The Athletic's Tim Cato.

Casey Smith's expanded role with the Mavericks franchise means Doncic won't see him in the locker room and on the bench daily as he did in years past. Head athletic trainer Dionne Calhoun will take over those roles moving forward. On the other hand, Harrison and Mavericks owner Mark Cuban will have further conversations with Smith. They will discuss his role in the 2024-25 NBA season and beyond.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

On that note, team sources feel Smith's future beyond his current contract with the Mavericks remains murky. He has one year remaining in his employment contract.

Casey Smith has made a difference in Luka Doncic's development

Casey Smith has been with the Mavericks organization since 2004. He has developed close friendships with Jason Kidd, Dirk Nowitzki, and Luka Doncic during his 19-year tenure with the team. Casey Smith was in his seventh year with the Mavericks when they won their first NBA title in 2011.

“Smith, the athletic trainer on two Olympic gold Team USA squads, has had extremely strong relationships with players throughout his tenure. He was part of the Mavericks' committee that traveled to Slovenia for Luka Doncic's supermax press conference,” per ESPN's Tim McMahon.

Luka Doncic is the closest thing to “Pistol Pete” Maravich in today's NBA. Part of the credit goes to Casey Smith, who has been his athletic trainer since he broke into the NBA ranks five years ago.

Luka Doncic has become the face of the Mavericks franchise and possibly the league's first $70 million man. Doncic and Kyrie Irving will lead the charge for Dallas, which missed the playoffs for the first time in the past four years.