The next Luka Doncic supermax contract extension should eventually make him the first player in NBA history to make $70 million in a single season. The 24-year-old Dallas Mavs superstar is making history in the NBA, and if he makes one more All-NBA team, he’ll be eligible for the NBA supermax extension that will one day pay him the most money in a single season in NBA history.

“Doncic is on pace to become the first $70 million player in NBA history, ESPN reports. “If he earns All-NBA in 2023-24, Doncic would then become eligible to sign a five-year projected $318 million supermax extension. He is not allowed to sign the extension in 2024 because he will have only six years of service but he will have met the criteria (All-NBA in two of the immediately preceding three seasons) and will be able to sign an extension in 2025 that would kick in for the 2026-27 season.”

If the salary cap increases as currently projected, the final year of this potential Luka Doncic supermax contract extension would be $83.6 million.

Jamal Murray, De'Aaron Fox, Pascal Siakam, Brandon Ingram, Bam Adebayo, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander can all become eligible for their own NBA supermax extension next season, but none of them will reach $70 million in a single season before Doncic.

It makes sense that Doncic will get a historic contract from the Mavs, as he’s doing things only seen a small handful of times in league history. Last season, the Mavs guard became the only player to score 9,000 points and dish out 2,500 assists before turning 25, outside of LeBron James.

His four All-NBA teams before 25 puts him in a class with just three players. Kevin Durant, Tim Duncan, and Max Zaslofsky, who played pro basketball starting in 1946.

Luka Doncic and the Mavs open their 2023-24 NBA season on October 25 vs. Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.