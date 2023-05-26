Brett Siegel joined ClutchPoints as a credentialed NBA insider and reporter in May 2023 after previously covering the NBA for Fastbreak on FanNation and NBA Analysis Network, as well as working with Louisville Basketball. From playing to coaching to covering the game as a media member, Brett has been involved with the game of basketball from many different perspectives. Breaking the news of various free agent signings, yearly NBA Draft news and other key stories around the league, Brett is always on the phone, getting the latest news and rumors around the NBA. Be sure to follow him on Twitter @BrettSiegelNBA.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper was one of the standouts at the NBA Draft Combine 2023 last week and on Friday, the Marquette forward announced his decision to remain in the 2023 NBA Draft, per ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

Standing about 6’7″ with a 7’1″ wingspan that was recorded at the combine, Prosper is the perfect mold of player teams are looking for in a hybrid forward in today’s league. He can score from the perimeter or in the paint and Prosper stood out in the only scrimmage he played at the combine, recording 21 points and seven rebounds.

Turning 21-years-old on July 3, Prosper is a younger Junior in this year’s class that continues to rise up draft boards. Originally viewed as a second-round prospect entering the combine, Prosper is now expected to be a first-round pick on June 22. He is currently ranked 33rd on ClutchPoints 2023 NBA Draft Big Board 2.0 and Top-100 players list.

At Marquette this past year, Prosper helped the Golden Eagles win the Big East regular-season and conference tournament championships. He averaged 12.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game while shooting 33.9 percent from three-point range during his Junior year. As he continues to work out in front of NBA personnel and in private workouts, Prosper has a chance to continue working his way up the draft.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Teams say they are really intrigued by me and value my skill set and ability to impact the game on both ends,” Prosper told ESPN. “I’m ready to make that jump and go after this.”

Many scouts who were in attendance for last week’s combine were impressed with Prosper in the lone scrimmage he played in with one scout telling ClutchPoints that Prosper was the “best player to participate in the scrimmages.”

Keeping his name in this year’s draft instead of returning to college and after hearing feedback from team personnel over the last week, Prosper figures to be a first-round pick in this year’s draft.