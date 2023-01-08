By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

We’re now just a month away from the February trade deadline, which means that the rumor mill is going to be heating up considerably in the coming weeks. Detroit Pistons veteran Bojan Bogdanovic has been linked to a move away from Detroit for pretty much the whole season, and it wouldn’t at all be surprising if the 33-year-old ends up with a different team after February 9th.

Apart from the Los Angeles Lakers, another team that has been heavily linked to a potential trade for Bogdanovic is the Dallas Mavericks. It seems like the Mavs have serious interest in bringing Bogdanovic to Dallas as they look to add more support for Luka Doncic. Bogdanovic won’t come for cheap, though, and the Mavs front office will need to be willing to part ways with some considerable assets if they really want to get their hands on the sharpshooting veteran.

NBA insider Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report states that according to sources, the Pistons may have already set their price for Bogdanovic. This comes in the form of Dallas’ 2027 first-round pick, with a player like Davis Bertans potentially being included as a sweetener to the deal.

Whether or not the Mavs will be amenable to this arrangement remains to be seen. At this point, we should be able to determine how desperate they truly are in building Doncic’s supporting cast. Dallas cannot dillydally on this decision, though, with the Lakers, among other teams, also keeping a close eye on the Bojan Bogdanovic situation in Detroit.