By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Luka Doncic doesn’t think he can replicate or beat Dirk Nowitzki’s 21-year record with the Dallas Mavericks, and for good reason.

Earlier during his statue unveiling ceremony, Nowitzki said he hopes that Doncic will stay with the Mavs for 21 years or more just like he did, adding that it would be “pretty cool” to see the Slovenian a Mav for life. However, the 23-year-old admitted that he doesn’t see him playing that long.

“I don’t know about 21 years. That’s a long time to play basketball. I’d rather go back to my farm in Slovenia,” Doncic shared, per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

True enough, 21 years is a long time to be working. Luka Doncic is already in his fifth season in the NBA, and so if he adds 16 more years, he’d be nearing his 40s when he retires.

For what it’s worth, though, the hope of Mavs fans is for Doncic to stay loyal to Dallas and to never leave until he calls it a career. There have been concerns about his future with the team considering the front office’s inability to surround him with the right talent, but hopefully like Dirk, Luka will stick with the team through thick and thin until they win that elusive NBA Championship trophy.

Doncic is already one of the greatest players ever to don the Mavs jersey, and he has a real chance to become the franchise’s GOAT when it’s all said and done. With that said, it’ll certainly be nice and incredible if he’ll spend his whole playing career with the team.