In recent years, the NBA's G League has become a developing ground for NBA teams to stash potential prospects without them having to take up a regular season roster spot. These players are signed to two-way contracts allowing them to split time between their NBA team and their G League affiliate. They're only allowed a maximum of 50 games in the league though and are ineligible for the playoffs. Teams hope to find a player worth developing and becoming a capable contributor and the Dallas Mavericks are hoping for just that with their latest move. The Mavs added Dexter Dennis to their roster on a two-way contract as per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Dexter Dennis had originally signed a training camp contract with the Mavs and would not have made the opening night roster otherwise. The Mavs had two out of three potential two-way contract slots with only AJ Lawson occupying a two-way slot. Dennis will now start the regular season on the Mavs roster.

Dennis went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft and signed with the Mavs for NBA Summer League. In four games, he averaged 9.0 points per game, 3.0 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 42.4 percent shooting from the field, 35.7 percent shooting from the three point line and 75 percent shooting from the free throw line.

In four preseason games, Dennis averaged 3.5 points per game, 1.0 rebounds and 0.2 assists with splits of 33.3 percent shooting from the field, 42.9 percent shooting from the three point line and 50 percent shooting from the free throw line.