The Dallas Mavericks signed Kemba Walker in hopes that he would be able to provide some much needed scoring off of their bench behind Luka Doncic. And on a night where Doncic wasn’t playing, Walker stepped up and showed that he still has something to offer after he was written off by pretty much the entire NBA.

Walker started for the Mavs in their Saturday night match against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and had his best game in quite some time. Walker led Dallas in scoring with 32 points on the night, and very nearly guided Dallas to a win on a night where they were without their best player. Walker opened up on his big night with Dallas afterwards, and provided a hilarious NSFW take on his performance.

Via Callie Caplan:

“Kemba Walker on scoring 32 points in 42 mins tonight: ‘Oh shit. Oops, excuse me, damn. Yeah, I felt pretty good. I felt pretty good. We’ll see how I’m feeling tomorrow. It’s been a long time. Yeah, it felt really good out there.'”

It was a really encouraging outing for Kemba Walker, who has struggled to find his way ever since injuring his knee during his time with the Boston Celtics. Walker hasn’t had the same burst of scoring he had earlier in his career since the injury, which is why he was available for the taking in the first place for Dallas.

This game was the best Walker had looked in awhile, as he scored his 32 points on an efficient 12-25 shooting. If he can continue to produce like this, Walker’s role will only continue to increase. And if he keeps providing some solid secondary scoring for the Mavs, Kemba Walker will look like one of the best midseason free agent signings in recent history.