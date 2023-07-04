The Dallas Mavericks have been making moves this offseason. So far, the big highlight is their success in retaining the services of Kyrie Irving amid rumors of his potential exit. This came out to the tune of a $126 million contract for three years, which is no small amount, obviously. However, the important thing for the Mavs here is that they get to give their Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving experiment another go.

It's not just the roster the Mavs front office has been working hard on this summer. They're also shoring up their coaching staff, and their latest move comes in the form of hiring Bryan Gates of the Phoenix Suns. This report comes from ESPN's NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski:

“Veteran assistant Bryan Gates has agreed to join Jason Kidd’s coaching staff with the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell ESPN. Gates spent the past two seasons with Monty Williams and the Suns,” Woj wrote in his tweet.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Suns have been losing some key members of their coaching staff since they decided to part ways with Monty Williams, who is now with the Detroit Pistons. Williams took some of his best assistants with him to Detroit, and this latest development on the Bryan Gates front is yet another loss for Phoenix. Then again, new head coach Frank Vogel is also bringing in his guys as the team looks forward to a clean slate, so at the end of the day, it's all good for the Suns.

The Mavs, on the other hand, could sure use the services of a veteran assistant coach on Jason Kidd's staff. The fact that he has a lot of insider knowledge on how Phoenix operates could be an asset as well ahead of a potential postseason matchup between these two sides.