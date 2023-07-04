With Kyrie Irving signing a long-term contract, he'll be playing alongside Luka Doncic on the Dallas Mavericks for the foreseeable future. As Irving and Doncic look to rebound from last year's disappointment, the Mavericks guards now seem to be seeing eye-to-eye.

Last year, Doncic and Irving struggled with having to share ball-handling responsibilities. With Doncic help push for Irving's return, Dallas' star seems more susceptible to sharing the floor with his running mate, via Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com.

In their 16 games together, Doncic and Irving went just 5-11 as a duo. Their styles clashed and the offense became muddled. However, with Irving back, there are signs of change. While it wasn't the most successful, Doncic and Irving both know what it's like playing on the court together. That experience should help lead to more successful outings.

Furthermore, more than just their play, Doncic and Irving both now have a better understanding of one another. Both players are premiere ball handlers and want the rock in their hands. However, they're coming to understand that they're teamwork and movement off of the ball helps every player on the Mavs thrive.

Kyrie Irving believes in Dallas' vision and proved it by signing his three-year, $126 million contract. After working to gain the Mavs' trust last season, Irving clearly wants to play alongside Doncic. It'll be up to Luka Doncic to swallow his pride and follow suit.

But if both Irving and Doncic are healthy and playing in sync, it could be scary for the entire NBA. Individually, both are two of the best guards in the entire league. Together, Doncic and Irving could be a real problem.