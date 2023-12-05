Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was given a shout-out by Dirk Nowitzki that few expected, detailing past experiences.

The Dallas Mavericks got franchise star Luka Doncic in a trade for Trae Young back in 2019. The Mavs have since gone on to enjoy playoff runs and unforgettable moments with the Slovenian hoops star, who has garnered plenty of respect from league veterans.

The Mavericks' guard AJ Lawson got real on what it's been like learning from Doncic recently. Mavs Coach Jason Kidd revealed the secret behind Doncic's improved three-point shooting recently.

On Monday, Mavericks franchise legend Dirk Nowitzki revealed his initial thoughts of Doncic, and they're similar to the way many fans thought when the 6-foot-7 forward first entered the league.

Nowitzki Recalls First Meeting With Doncic

The former German superstar Nowitzki recalls his first time meeting Doncic, saying that he was initially skeptical of his potential in the NBA.

Mavericks teammates shared the same sentiments according to the Mavericks legend, which ultimately forced Doncic to prove himself under difficult circumstances.

"The end of my career wasn't pretty… We needed a little spark plug. I didn't think it was going to be [Luka Doncic]… There were plenty of doubts from everybody on the team." Dirk Nowitzki was skeptical of Luka at first 😅 (via @shobasketball)

Doncic Responds To Nowitzki's History Lesson

The Slovenian star took to Twitter to reveal his response to Nowitzki's interview with former NBA veterans Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson's show, ‘All the Smoke.'

Doncic is averaging over 31 points per game this season. He revealed recently that his favorite defender to go up against is Dillon Brooks, the controversial Houston Rockets forward who famously challenged LeBron James in last year's NBA Playoffs.

The Mavericks take on the Utah Jazz on Wednesday after a three-night layoff, their current record of 11-8 showing just how far they must go to become a championship contender with Doncic as the team's leader.