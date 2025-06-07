Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink and Dallas Wings guards Paige Bueckers have a lot in common. Both were top selections in their drafts, going second and first, respectively. They are also both out with injuries right now. Brink continues to recover from a torn ACL and Bueckers suffered a concussion against the Chicago Sky on May 27.

Neither player appeared in Friday night's Commissioner's Cup game between the Sparks and Wings. However, that did stop them from grabbing fans' attention when they met up with one another before the game. The video of them speaking with one another made the rounds on social media last night, including on the WNBA's page.

Paige Bueckers x Cameron Brink 🤝 DAL-LAS on ION | WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by @coinbase pic.twitter.com/7mJIaAJBy7 — WNBA (@WNBA) June 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Brink and Bueckers are both quiet members of the next wave of WNBA stars. While players like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese get the majority of attention, they are not alone. Brink and Bueckers both made an appearance on Ad Week's 2025 edition of the Most Powerful Women in Sports.

The young stars aren't letting injuries hold them back, though. Bueckers has made an impact on the WNBA already, increasing the league's popularity as she has transitioned from college to the pros. Brink, on the other hand, is active in the fashion world and joins a long list of professional players with a successful podcast.

Article Continues Below

While their off-court endeavors are impressive, Sparks and Wings fans want to see what their young players can become.

Brink could be the key to unlocking the Sparks' potential when she returns. Los Angeles traded for Kelsey Plum to put alongside Dearica Hamby this offseason, hoping Brink could complete the trio when she comes back.

Bueckers, on the other hand, faces more pressure. She and Arike Ogubowale have a tall task in front of them if the Wings want to contend this season.

The Sparks walked away from Friday's Commissioner's Cup game with a 93-79 win. However, the matchup will have much more star power in the future when Bueckers and Brink finally clash in the WNBA.