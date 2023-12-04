Mavs head coach Jason Kidd addressed Luka Doncic's improved three-point shooting during the 2023-24 NBA season

The Dallas Mavericks have enjoyed a solid start to the 2023-24 season. Luka Doncic continues to lead the charge for Dallas. Although Doncic has performed well in recent years, it appears that he could reach new heights this season.

One area where Doncic has displayed improvement is in his three-point shooting. Not only is Doncic taking more shots from beyond the arc, but he's seen an increase in efficiency. Head coach Jason Kidd addressed Doncic's shooting from long range at practice on Monday.

Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic’s improved three-point shooting this season.#Mavs pic.twitter.com/Y1Ss3iBA3X — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) December 4, 2023

“He’s one of the best in the world,” Kidd said. “He works on his game, catch-and-shoot threes, off-the-dribble threes. His ability to get to the basket, make plays for others. Again… we all think that he just wakes up and does it but he works extremely hard on his game and it’s paying off for him.”

It all comes down to hard-work for Luka Doncic. Sure, he's extremely talented. However, as Kidd said, his work ethic is what stands out.

Luka Doncic's three-point shooting in 2023-24

Luka has always been a capable three-point shooter, but it's clear his hard-work is paying off during the 2023-24 season.

For his career, Doncic has shot just over 34 percent from deep. In 2023-24, he currently holds a 38.8 three-point percentage. His previous career-high was 35.3 percent, which he recorded during the 2021-22 campaign.

It is still fairly early in the 2023-24 season, but Doncic's improvement is impossible to deny. What makes it even more impressive is that his 9.9 three-point attempts taken per game would also be a career-high.

So he's taking more shots from deep than ever and is still finding the bottom of the net on a consistent basis. Luka Doncic's MVP case is for real this year.

Jason Kidd said it best, stating that Doncic is “one of the best in the world.”