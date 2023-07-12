When Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki is inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, he'll be honored by a pair of Hall of Famers who also starred for the Mavs. Mavs head coach Jason Kidd and former Mavs point guard Steve Kerr have been named as the presenters for Dirk Nowitzki's Hall of Fame induction.

Along with Dwyane Wade, Nowitzki will headline the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame class. Kidd and Nash will help introduce their former Mavs teammate into the Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 12 in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Having played for the Mavs from 1998-2019, Nowitzki holds the record for the longest career of any NBA player who only spent time with one team. Kidd has a pair of stints in Dallas that were 12 years apart. During the tail-end of his career, Kidd was an important player on the Mavs' 2011 championship team. Nash was Nowitzki's teammate from 1998-2004 before solidifying his Hall-of-Fame career with the Phoenix Suns.

Allen Iverson, Chris Bosh, David Robinson and Tim Duncan are among the other former NBA stars who will be presenters during the 2023 Hall of Fame Induction. Pau Gasol, Tony Parker and Gregg Popovich are part of this year's class.

Both Kidd and Nash were part of the 2018 Basketball Hall of Fame class. Shortly before the ceremony, Nowitzki couldn't help but make a joke at the expense of his former Mavs teammates.

“On way to Springfield. So proud of my guys nashy and jkidd. It’s an honor to say I played with two hall of famers! Unfortunately neither was in their prime….” Nowitzki joked on Twitter.

We'll see if Kidd and Nash have any playful jabs for Nowitzki in Springfield next month.