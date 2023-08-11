Dirk Nowitzki played in an era and Western Conference brimming with transcendent talent and dynastic teams, so it can be all too easy to improperly overlook him when evaluating his place in NBA history. Dallas Mavericks fans certainly have no problem in that area, though, and neither does his fellow 2023 Hall of Fame inductee.

San Antonio Spurs great Tony Parker bestowed Nowitzki with quite the prestigious title, more than a day before both are to be forever enshrined in Springfield on Saturday night.

“I always say that Dirk is the GOAT for European basketball players,” the French native said, per Nick Angstadt of Locked On Mavs. There have been a plethora of stars to come out of the Old Continent, but the German power forward has a tough case to dispute. He is one of the few players who left both an indelible imprint in the history books and on the game itself.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

There had been Eurpoean talents and versatile big men before, but not to the extent of Nowitzki. While Steph Curry rightfully is credited with ushering the NBA into a 3-point-dominant style of play, the 2011 Finals MVP paved the way for more floor spacing. He helped make a 7-foot perimeter threat a possibility.



Tony Parker lends credibility on this topic, given that he witnessed first-hand the 14-time All-Star's greatness during the many wars the Spurs and Mavericks waged throughout the 2000s. San Antonio often prevailed, but this in-state rivalry consistently delivered an excellent brand of basketball. Nowitzki ultimately got over the hump with Dallas and enjoyed one of the sport's greatest ever championship performances against the Miami Heat.

There are plenty of Europeans coming for his crown, but for now Dirk Nowitzki still lays claim to the throne. Expect him to be showered with more monikers and praise ahead of his Hall of Fame enshrinement.