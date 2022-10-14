Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki is clearly making the most out of his life after retirement. It has been great to see Nowitzki continuing to remain in the spotlight after his 21-season long career that peaked in 2011, when he vanquished LeBron James and the famous Miami Heat big three to win the Mavs’ first and only championship to date.

However, contrary to most retired professional basketball players, Dirk Nowitzki has not done so primarily by hanging around the NBA as a coach or as a talking head. He has also dipped his toes in other sports, particularly tennis, where he’s organized multiple celebrity events for charity over the years.

But now, Dirk Nowitzki is also making his mark in pickleball, one of the fastest-rising sports in the world these days.

During the Pro Pickleball Association Celebrity Battle, which marked the opening night for the four-day PPA tournament held in Frisco, Texas, Nowitzki was paired with Lea Jansen to go against the duo of John Isner, a current tennis professional player, and Jessie Irvine. And Nowitzki quickly showed that his love and skill in tennis translates to pickleball with ease.

With Nowitzki and Jansen down 1-5 in the match, the surefire first ballot basketball Hall of Famer went for an overhead smash that even Isner couldn’t return. Point to Nowitzki’s duo.

Dirk putting the pressure on! pic.twitter.com/W8F6oyMuGR — PPA Tour (@PPAtour) October 14, 2022

That right there was impressive. Dirk Nowitzki managed to outplay Isner, a current tennis player who unfortunately fell victim to injury during the most recent US Open, which ended his campaign prematurely.

Nowitzki grew up having German tennis greats such as Boris Becker and Steffi Graf to look up to, and perhaps in another reality where he wasn’t 7-foot tall, he would have been a tennis professional as well. Alas, the man who scored 31,560 career points in the NBA was just destined for greatness, and it seems as if he would have made it big to whichever sport he set his mind to.

This celebrity cameo from Dirk Nowitzki comes on the heels of LeBron James’ investment in a professional pickleball franchise. While the sport isn’t quite a global phenomenon just yet, it might only be a matter of time until the game blows up, what with the platform these household NBA names provide the sport with. And Nowitzki’s cameo is just the latest step in making pickleball widely known to casual audiences.