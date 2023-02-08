Dorian Finney-Smith is well-loved by the Dallas Mavericks fan base, so imagine the heartbreak that many felt when the Mavs opted to trade him to the Brooklyn Nets along with Spencer Dinwiddie and multiple picks for Kyrie Irving.

While Irving is obviously a talented player, many fans thought that the team shouldn’t have dealt Finney-Smith away. Not only is he the team’s top perimeter defender, but he is really close with Luka Doncic and has great chemistry with him.

For his part, DFS certainly appreciates the love he got from the Mavs faithful during his time there and even after his exit. With that said, he made sure to show his appreciation to everyone as he heads to Brooklyn.

“Thank you Dallas for accepting me with open arms! Y’all watched me grow on and off the court over the past years. Love always!” Finney-Smith said on social media.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
Derwin James, Chargers, Kyrie Irving, Pro Bowl

Derwin James, Pro Bowl teammates’ stunned reactions to Kyrie Irving trade on sideline

Rexwell Villas ·

Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, Mavs

‘Nothing’s forced’: Kyrie Irving speaks out on playing with Luka Doncic after Mavs trade

Joey Mistretta ·

Luka Doncic, Jason Kidd, Kyrie Irving

‘Luka Doncic’s team’: Mavs coach Jason Kidd makes things abundantly clear amid Kyrie Irving trade

Paolo Songco ·

Dorian Finney-Smith will definitely be missed by the Mavs. While it’s painful to watch him go, Dallas needed to make a trade to get Luka Doncic the scoring help he needs. DFS has made himself a valuable piece for Dallas, so it’s no surprise why the Nets wanted him.

As for the veteran forward, he and Spencer Dinwiddie are expected to make their Nets debuts on Thursday when the team plays the Chicago Bulls. They arrived in Brooklyn on Tuesday, ruling them out for the game against the Phoenix Suns on the same day.