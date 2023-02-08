Dorian Finney-Smith is well-loved by the Dallas Mavericks fan base, so imagine the heartbreak that many felt when the Mavs opted to trade him to the Brooklyn Nets along with Spencer Dinwiddie and multiple picks for Kyrie Irving.

While Irving is obviously a talented player, many fans thought that the team shouldn’t have dealt Finney-Smith away. Not only is he the team’s top perimeter defender, but he is really close with Luka Doncic and has great chemistry with him.

For his part, DFS certainly appreciates the love he got from the Mavs faithful during his time there and even after his exit. With that said, he made sure to show his appreciation to everyone as he heads to Brooklyn.

“Thank you Dallas for accepting me with open arms! Y’all watched me grow on and off the court over the past years. Love always!” Finney-Smith said on social media.

Dorian Finney-Smith will definitely be missed by the Mavs. While it’s painful to watch him go, Dallas needed to make a trade to get Luka Doncic the scoring help he needs. DFS has made himself a valuable piece for Dallas, so it’s no surprise why the Nets wanted him.

As for the veteran forward, he and Spencer Dinwiddie are expected to make their Nets debuts on Thursday when the team plays the Chicago Bulls. They arrived in Brooklyn on Tuesday, ruling them out for the game against the Phoenix Suns on the same day.