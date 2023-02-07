The Nets ruled out Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith Tuesday vs. the Phoenix Suns Tuesday due to a coach’s decision. Both players are expected to arrive in Brooklyn for physicals Tuesday after being acquired as part of the Kyrie Irving trade. The duo will likely debut Thursday vs. the Chicago Bulls.

Ben Simmons will return vs. Phoenix after missing Brooklyn’s last five games due to left knee soreness. Head coach Jacque Vaughn said Simmons could have been available Monday vs. the LA Clippers but was held out due to the back-to-back. Simmons struggled during an extended stretch before the absence, averaging 5.7 points on just 5.2 shots per game in January.

Seth Curry (adductor strain) and Yuta Watanabe (back tightness) are also out vs. the Suns. Curry missed Monday’s loss after exiting with the adductor injury Saturday vs. the Washington Wizards. The guard has struggled to find a rhythm over his last three appearances, averaging 7.3 points on 9-of-26 (34.6 percent) shooting from the field and 4-of-14 (28.6 percent) from three.

Cam Thomas will again shoulder a heavy offensive burden after becoming the first player in the Nets’ NBA history to score 44-plus points in back-to-back games. The 21-year-old joined LeBron James Monday as the two youngest players to ever score 40-plus in consecutive games.

The Nets have fallen to fifth place in the Eastern Conference after posting a 5-8 record since Kevin Durant suffered an MCL sprain on January 8th. Durant was evaluated Monday and Brooklyn is expected to provide an update on the former MVP’s status ahead of the matchup with Phoenix.