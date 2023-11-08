Mavs forward Grant Williams is not apologizing after he recently wore a Philadelphia Eagles jersey, prompting criticism.

Newly signed Dallas Mavericks forward Grant Williams has had an electric start to the 2023-24 season, establishing himself as an early candidate for most improved player at the rate he's going. Williams has provided three-point shooting and defense to a Mavs team that needed depth in both areas, allowing the team to get off to an impressive 6-1 start to the campaign.

Recently, however, Williams may have lost some favor with Mavs fans after he wore a Philadelphia Eagles jersey following the hometown Dallas Cowboys' loss to Philadelphia this past Sunday.

After the troll, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's brother Tad took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to question Williams' motives.

“Is he F****** Serious. You play for a Dallas franchise, and this is the s*** you pull, must not want the love of the fans or city, “wrote Tad Prescott.”

Now, Grant Williams has responded with a post of his own, writing, “I support all my guys on the team and your brother because I love the man he is and who he inspires the youth to be. Full respect to all the hate he goes through and the talent he has but on Eagles v Cowboys it’ll always be Fly Birds Fly.”

Included in Williams' post was a picture of Cowboys star Micah Parsons wearing a Philadelphia 76ers jersey, representing the same sort of scenario that Williams currently finds himself in.

In any case, if Grant Williams continues his stellar play as the season progresses, Mavs fans may have a short memory about the jersey debacle.