The Dallas Mavericks certainly had an eventful offseason as they continue to build a winning team around Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. One of their offseason moves that's sure to make an impact on their hopes of competing next season is the addition of Grant Williams via a sign-and-trade with the Boston Celtics.

Williams will be providing some much-needed physicality and toughness to a Mavs frontcourt that hemorrhaged points to end last season, and he's also going to feast on the wide-open looks Doncic and Irving will generate. There's a reason why the Mavs pursued him in restricted free agency. And it certainly looks like the feeling is mutual between the two.

In an appearance on JJ Redick's “The Old Man and The Three” podcast, Grant Williams revealed why he simply cannot wait to lace up his shoes for the Mavs and line up alongside Luka Doncic.

“[Free agency] was an interesting process, but Dallas itself was a team that I was pretty much really engaged with from the start,” Williams said. “I really enjoyed the front office, really enjoyed the team of personnel there, had a great understanding of what potentially could be in terms of talent, in terms of opportunity, in terms of relationships with staff and the organization. So I'm super excited because it all ended up working out.”

Work out it certainly did for the Mavs, as the Celtics certainly could have matched their offer for the 24-year old forward had they wanted to. Instead, Grant Williams' solid relationship with the Celtics front office paid off. Both parties got what they wanted: the Celtics did not lose Williams for nothing, and Williams got to move to his desired location.

“Boston took care of me and got me where I wanted to go, and they ended up working with each other to get the deal done. So fortunate to be a match and excited for every season,” Williams added.

Now comes the hard part: how to make it work on the court. But given how seamless of a fit Williams' skillset should be with the Mavs alongside Luka Doncic, this should be a fruitful partnership for the years to come.