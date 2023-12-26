Grant Williams and Devin Booker got into it during the Mavs Christmas day win over the Suns.

The Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns closed out the NBA's five-game Christmas day slate of action, and it was Luka Doncic who stole the show with an outrageous 50-point, 15-assist outing to power the Mavs to a 128-114 victory. Along the way, though, Grant Williams and Devin Booker reignited their beef with a shoving match midway through the contest.

Williams and Booker hadn't crossed paths much prior to this season, but now that Williams is in the Western Conference with Dallas, they will play each other more than they have in seasons past. Over the offseason, Williams revealed that he has some beef with Booker just like his new teammate in Doncic does, and it came to light in this game when the pair got tangled up in the paint.

Grant Williams playing big brother with Devin Booker 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0i9dSdIEVQ — Mavs Fans For Life (@MavsFansForLife) December 26, 2023

Grant Williams and Devin Booker were battling for position in the paint as Kevin Durant drove to the hoop, but once the play was whistled dead for a foul, the two remained locked up, with Booker trying to shove Williams off of him. There were some light shoves between the players as they were quickly separated, but it looks as if the duo's beef is true after all.

Doncic didn't have to focus on Booker much in this one with Williams running interference, and it allowed him to carry Dallas to a massive victory over a struggling Phoenix squad. These two teams will bump into each other a couple more times this season, and Booker may have his hands full with both Doncic and Williams looking to antagonize him.