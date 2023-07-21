There was no shortage of memorable moments during the Boston Celtics' East Semis matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers this past season. That matchup went all the way to seven games, which saw the Celtics prevail after a hard-fought war. New Dallas Mavericks recruit Grant Williams remembers that series well. In particular, the Mavs stud hasn't at all forgotten about how Joel Embiid stomped on his head in Game 3 of that series.

Before anything else, here's a look at that violent incident in question:

I know the NBA is scripted just like the WWE but now they're taking it up another level Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid, with the curb stomp pic.twitter.com/B2UBWrcnvp — Vision4theBlind (@Vision4theBlind) May 6, 2023

Thankfully, Williams was okay. The 24-year-old, who was traded to the Mavs this offseason, dusted himself off and returned to the game shortly after being checked by the medical staff. Embiid apologized to Williams as soon as he returned to the court, and that was the end of that:

Hearty moment between Grant Williams and Joel Embiid "no hard feelings" after the curb stomp pic.twitter.com/RVqKFNBkbS — dave (@nbadaves) May 6, 2023

Williams recently relived that nasty incident on a podcast appearance. The Mavs forward admitted that he didn't understand what was going on at that point in time. It was only later on that he realized how things could have gotten far, far worse:

“I thought he dove on the ball and just landed on me,” Williams said. “I didn't realize he stepped that big a** foot on my head. Luckily, he didn't land his weight on it. … I might have been dead. I might have been out of here, bro.”

He's not exaggerating here. Embiid is 320 lbs, and a full-on head stomp could have led to a major head injury for Grant Williams. Thankfully, this was not the case for the Mavs stud.

Williams also took a bit of a shot at Embiid, though, insinuating that the Sixers superstar might have been a bit overzealous with his actions during that series:

“That flopping rule, who knows what happens,” Williams said. “… He was falling a lot that series.”

"I didn't realize he stepped that big ass foot on my head. Luckily, he didn't land his weight on it… That flopping rule, who knows what happens." Grant Williams on Joel Embiid falling on him during the playoffs. (via Run Your Race, @TidalLeague) pic.twitter.com/LRYKSsnvaQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 21, 2023

He's right. That new flopping rule is indeed going to be interesting.