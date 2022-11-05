‘I would like my money back’: Mavs’ Spencer Dinwiddie blasts ref Tony Brothers over tech, NSFW insult

The Dallas Mavericks scored a another victory in a nail-biter against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, 111-110. It was a tight battle, and there was no shortage of intense moments during the contest. At one point, Mavs star Spencer Dinwiddie got whistled for a technical foul, which apparently, prompted some NSFW backtalk from referee Tony Brothers.

During his post-game press conference, Dinwiddie revealed that the ref called him a “b–ch a– motherf—er.” Dinwiddie claims that Brothers didn’t say it to him to his face, which is actually why he’s taken a bigger issue with the incident (h/t Bleacher Report on Twitter):

“As a man, I would like to say I’m sorry, first and foremost,” Dinwiddie said, “And secondarily, I would like to say, not only would I like my money back, but I would like to not be called a ‘b–ch a– motherf—er’ to my teammate. So, if there’s anybody that feels that way about me — I’m not naming names — they can address me personally face to face because no swear words were used in the direction of anybody personally.”

Spencer Dinwiddie alleges that NBA official Tony Brothers referred to Dinwiddie as a "b—h ass motherf–ker" after a technical foul 😳 (via @NickVanExit)pic.twitter.com/xtOekrhjsc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 5, 2022

Wow. Those are some pretty strong allegations. It’s usually the referees who are on the receiving end of NSFW tirades from the players, but it’s the other way around in this case — at least according to the Mavs guard.

Here’s the incident in question:

Tony Brothers was quick to call the technical foul on Dinwiddie which means that he immediately didn’t like what the Mavs stud was telling him. Dinwiddie wisely walked away after the exchange, but it seems like the game official had a few more things to say.

Shortly after the incident, you could see Brothers having a discussion with Mavs forward Reggie Bullock. Could this have been the moment he called Dinwiddie a “b–ch a– motherf—er”?

Either way, this should prompt a response from the NBA, particularly after Dinwiddie said that he’d like to get his fine rescinded.