The Dallas Mavericks will travel to Los Angeles to take on the Lakers in a Friday night showdown. LA and Dallas have both endured fairy mediocre seasons up to this point, despite a number of star-studded campaigns from their best players. Both teams are looking to turn on the jets with the playoffs right around the corner. However, both the Lakers and Mavs are dealing with injury concerns heading into Friday. Luka Doncic has already been ruled out for the game, but Kyrie Irving may still have a chance of suiting up. The question is this: Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight vs. the Lakers?

Kyrie Irving injury status vs. Lakers

Kyrie Irving has been dealing with an injury as of late. He’s been hampered by right foot soreness, but the Mavs are hopeful he can play sooner rather than later. Nevertheless, Irving is listed as questionable for the Mavericks-Lakers Friday night affair, per NBA.com.

Irving, who was acquired by the Mavs from the Brooklyn Nets prior to the NBA trade deadline, is averaging 27.5 points per game on 51 percent field goal and over 41 percent three-point shooting through 11 games with Dallas. Additionally, the talented guard is dishing out just under seven assists per contest. He’s proven to be a big acquisition for the Mavs, but injury issues have limited his playing time.

So when it comes to the question of whether or not Kyrie Irving is playing tonight vs. the Lakers, the answer is maybe.