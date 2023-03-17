James is a published author, sports writer and editor from Melbourne, Australia. 'Sport's Greatest Statistical Anomalies' is his book, and aside from being a BRILLIANT read, is testament to his love of all things sport, and in particular stats. A Nets fan, James yearns for the days of yesteryear, when playoffs were all but irrelevant and the likes of Caris Levert and Jarrett Allen were running the show.

The Dallas Mavericks have officially ruled Luka Doncic out of Friday’s match-up with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The news comes after Mavs head coach Jason Kidd revealed that Doncic had participated fully in Thursday’s practice alongside Kyrie Irving, sparking some optimism that the Slovenian superstar would be able to suit up for what looms as a pivotal game against the Lakers.

Unfortunately, the Mavs have since confirmed that won’t be the case.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This will mark the fourth consecutive game that he has missed. Doncic exited the Mavs’ game against the New Orleans Pelicans last week in the third quarter with a thigh injury. In his absence, which has coincided with that of Irving, the Mavs have gone 1-2.

Luka Doncic has endured a number of absences so far this season, though none of them have yet extended beyond four games. Unsurprisingly, in those games the Mavs have struggled, going 4-9 in the 13 games that he has missed.

That doesn’t bode well for Friday’s match-up, a game which could have major repercussions for both teams. The Mavs and the Thunder sit in eighth and tenth respectively in the Western Conference and are separated by just a solitary game. Finishing in the top six, being forced to make their way into the playoffs through the play-in tournament, and missing the playoffs entirely are all distinct possibilities for both teams, and with just 12 games to go in the regular season they need all the wins they can possibly muster.