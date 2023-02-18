Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will be appearing in his fourth consecutive NBA All-Star Game amid a stellar season. On Friday before the weekend’s festivities kicked off, Doncic took to social media to give a heartfelt thanks to the Mavs fans who voted him in as a starter in the Western Conference. Doncic appeared in the video at the beginning at relayed a brief message before switching to a montage of Mavs fans expressing their support for Doncic.

Thankful to be playing in my 4th #NBAAllStar Game. Big 🙏 to my fans for voting. pic.twitter.com/aFXuf29Wqm — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) February 18, 2023

Luka Doncic has appeared in the NBA All-Star Game each season of his career with the exception of his rookie year in 2018-2019. He has become one of the faces of the NBA and is the franchise cornerstone for the Mavs. This season, Doncic has been mentioned as a potential MVP candidate as the Mavs look to keep pace in a tough Western Conference. Through the All-Star break, Doncic has been averaging a career-high 33.3 points per game, 8.8 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.5 steals with shooting splits of 50.5 percent from the field, 34.9 percent from the three-point line and 73 percent from the three-point line. His field goal percentage is a career-high and his points per game leads the NBA.

With the Mavs recent trade for Kyrie Irving, Doncic has arguably the most talented teammate he’s played with during his career. Behind Doncic’s play, the Mavs sit at 31-29 and sixth place in the West. They are a mere one and half games behind the Sacramento Kings for the fourth spot in the standings.

At this pace, it’s safe to say there will be plenty of All-Star appearances for Doncic and plenty more times to thank the fans.