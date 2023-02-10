Dallas Mavericks fans are excited for the debut of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving alongside one another. Irving already played in his first game for Dallas, but it remains to be seen whether or not he will be joined by Luka on Friday versus the Sacramento Kings. The Mavs will head to Sacramento looking to upset the Kings on the road. However, the question is this: Is Luka Doncic playing tonight vs. the Kings?

Luka Doncic injury status vs. Kings

Luka Doncic’s status for Friday night against the Kings was recently confirmed. The Mavs’ superstar is expected to play on Friday, per Shams Charania. Doncic, who’d been previously dealing with a heel injury, will make his debut next to Kyrie Irving versus Sacramento in what will be a highly-watched affair.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving project to be one of the most impressive duos in the league upon Luka’s return. Both are extremely talented players capable of taking over games at any given moment. Doncic is averaging an incredible 33.4 points per game heading into Friday. He’s also reeling in nine rebounds and dishing out eight assists per contest.

Meanwhile, Irving is averaging 24 points, four rebounds, and five assists per game. His presence was crucial to the Brooklyn Nets’ success prior to the recent Mavs-Nets trade.

So when it comes to the question of is Luka Doncic playing tonight vs. the Kings, the answer is yes barring any late setbacks.