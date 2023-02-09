When Kyrie Irving was traded to the Dallas Mavericks from the Brooklyn Nets Sunday, fans of the Mavericks and the NBA couldn’t wait to see how Irving would match up with Luka Doncic. Seeing how the two would play together has had to wait since Doncic has missed a few games with a right heel contusion.

So how long will we wait until the Luka Doncic/Kyrie Irving combination debut? Thursday, an injury update provided more clarity on a timetable, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

Luka Doncic is upgraded to questionable, a good sign that we will see the Luka/Kyrie Irving duo together for the first time tomorrow. https://t.co/IsqmnQ6qAs — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 9, 2023

If this update from MacMahon is correct, the wait will end Friday night, when the Mavericks visit Sacramento to play the Kings. Nobody knows how a Doncic/Irving combo will look, but it will be fun to find out.

On second thought, there is one thing that’s sure to come from that combo, and that’s a lot of scoring. In Doncic and Irving, Dallas is now in possession of two of the best bucket-getters the NBA has to offer. Both men are capable of dropping 50 points (or more) any time they step on the court. Together, that can be the ultimate nightmare scenario for teams throughout the Western Conference.

The question is how long does it take for Doncic and Irving to get comfortable playing together. Both men are great with the basketball in their hands, but there’s only one of those on the court. That means there has to be a sacrifice of opportunities for one of these players, or both. How that works out will directly affect how far the Mavericks go in their quest for a title.

Whether this experiment goes good or bad, expect a lot of fireworks either way.