When Luka Doncic missed the first three games of the 2022 playoffs, there were real concerns the Dallas Mavericks were going to lose to the Utah Jazz. Thanks to Jalen Brunson, though, the Mavs went 2-1 before the Slovenian wonderboy returned in Game 4 of the series.

Even though Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz posed real threat, Brunson admitted that he knew they were going to “break” at some point. The former Mavs star saw all the signs of a collapse waiting to happen, which he discussed during a recent appearance on JJ Redick’s “The Old Man & The Three” podcast.