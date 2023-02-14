For much of his tenure as the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks, Jason Kidd has placed a premium on one facet of the game above anything else: defense. However, in Year 2, the Mavs’ defense has fallen all the way to 23rd in the league. To complicate things further, the Mavs traded away their best perimeter defender in Dorian Finney-Smith for Kyrie Irving – an offensive wizard – instead of reinforcing their team on that end as they try to build a contending team around Luka Doncic.

And it seems like Kidd is already changing his tunes regarding the team’s focus on defense (or lack thereof).

Following a rousing comeback effort on Monday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves that came up short, Jason Kidd revealed that he didn’t feel concerned about the Mavs’ defense even though they allowed the Timberwolves to shoot 57.8 percent from the field and score 64 points in the paint.

“No [I’m not concerned]. We’re here to outscore people. People come to see the points, not 80-80. We’re here to score. This is the new NBA. Interior defense, we’ll figure it out,” Kidd said, per Callie Caplan of Dallas Morning News.

Kidd has always preached about doing well on that end of the floor; in his first season at the helm, the Mavs ranked 7th in defensive rating. Moreover, he has also called out Christian Wood, the Mavs’ marquee offseason acquisition, countless of times for his less-than-stellar defensive performances.

However, good coaching involves making the most out of the players currently on the roster. It became increasingly clearer as the season went on that the Mavs would find it difficult to replicate last season’s defensive effort following a drop-off from some of their role players.

To Jason Kidd’s credit, he showed that he is more than willing to adjust to the personnel available to him. With Rudy Gobert dominating the Mavs on the interior, Kidd decided to bench Dwight Powell and Christian Wood late in the game. This forced the Timberwolves to match their small ball as Kyrie Irving tried his best to will the Mavs back into the game.

Nevertheless, it’s not too difficult to envision the Mavs having the best of both worlds – defense and shooting – once Maxi Kleber returns from his injury. But for now, Kidd knows the Mavs are built to go all-in on offense. And with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving leading the way, that may not be too bad of an option.