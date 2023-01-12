Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd went savage mode as he talked about LeBron James and all his moments with the Los Angeles Lakers star.

Kidd is one of the few people who were able to play against and alongside LeBron James (in Team USA) in his career. He was also able to coach him when he served as an assistant coach for the Lakers from 2019 to 2021. But when asked about his favorite memory of LeBron, Kidd didn’t hold back and chose the most brutal and something that James himself would probably want to forget.

“2011 was probably the best,” Kidd answered, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

It’s hard to blame Jason Kidd for that or even argue with his choice. The Mavs’ 2011 title run remains one of the best underdog stories in the history of the NBA, and the fact that they even took down a Big 3 composed of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh will never be forgotten in Dallas.

Furthermore, that is only Kidd’s NBA championship as a player. That is definitely the peak of his career, and so he really didn’t have much choice when thinking about everything that happened during his playing days. It just so happened that LeBron was on the other end of that run.

It’s unlikely James will take offense with that savage take from Kidd. They have a good relationship anyway. Still it’s funny to see the Mavs coach rub it in the face of his former nemesis and friend.