A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

There has been a lot of talk surrounding Jason Kidd’s future as the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks. More than a few fans have brought out the pitchforks on the veteran shot-caller as the finger-pointing begins following a disastrous campaign for the Mavs that saw them fail miserably with their Kyrie Irving experiment.

For his part, however, Mavs general manager Nico Harrison seems to have given the embattled coach his vote of confidence. As expected, Harrison was faced with a ton of questions pertaining to Kidd’s future with the team during Dallas’ exit interview. At this point, however, Harrison appears to remain confident in Kidd’s ability to coach this squad:

“I think J-Kidd is the same coach that brought us to the Western Conference Finals (last season),” Harrison said. “But when you don’t reach your goals, everybody has to be evaluated. I need to be re-evaluated, Jason Kidd (needs to be re-evaluated).”

“Jason Kidd is our coach,” Nico Harrison re-emphasizes. pic.twitter.com/3yf9jxiot5 — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) April 11, 2023

While Harrison reiterated that Kidd remains to be the Mavs’ coach, the high-ranking team executive didn’t exactly state that Kidd won’t be fired in the offseason. Instead, Harrison said that like himself, Kidd’s position will also be re-evaluated by the front office this summer. That doesn’t necessarily mean that Kidd is getting sacked, but at the same time, it wouldn’t be a complete shock if the Mavs decide to part ways with him.

What you can say for sure is that it’s going to be a very interesting season for the Dallas Mavericks. In fact, anyone not named Luka Doncic is probably going to be “re-evaluated” as well — including Kyrie Irving.