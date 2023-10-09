The 2022-23 season marked the first time since 2019 that the Dallas Mavericks missed the playoffs and it was just the fifth time they have done so over the last two decades. Losing is not something the Mavs are accustomed to, but injuries to Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic ultimately led to their demise.

With the whole summer to rest up and recuperate, the Mavs focused has once again shifted to being a real title threat in the Western Conference. However, injuries are still lingering into the preseason for this group, specifically pertaining to Irving.

After missing the team's previous preseason game overseas in Abu Dhabi, it appears as if Irving will once again miss out on getting some reps before the start of the 2023-24 season. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Kyrie will not be playing in Dallas' game against Real Madrid in Spain on Tuesday due to left groin soreness.

The good news for Irving and his status for the start of the regular season is that the Mavs do not appear to be too concerned about this injury. With this being a preseason exhibition game overseas, the team does not want to risk any further injury with their star guard, especially since he needs to be at 100 percent if they are to once again rise up in the West.

Irving was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Mavs last season and instantly made an impact alongside Doncic. In 20 total games with the team, he averaged 27.0 points and 6.0 assist per game while shooting 51.0 percent from the floor and 39.2 percent from three-point range. Dallas went 8-12 with him on the floor.

The Mavericks are 0-2 this preseason, losing twice to the Minnesota Timberwolves overseas. Playing a total of 14 minutes in their first game against the T-Wolves, Irving scored two points on 1-6 shooting. He also recorded two assists and a block.