The Dallas Mavericks opened their preseason slate of action in Abu Dhabi against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 111-99 loss, but they will have one more opportunity to pick up a win overseas before returning to the United States. However, they may have to do so without Kyrie Irving, who is dealing with a groin injury. With that in mind, this is the big question of the day; is Kyrie Irving playing today vs. the Timberwolves?

Kyrie Irving injury status vs. Timberwolves

Despite receiving chants from the local fans to get back in the game, Irving played just 13 minutes in the first preseason action for the Mavs this season, and struggled in his return to action (2 PTS, 2 AST, 1 REB, 1/6 FGM). It wasn't totally shocking to see Irving have an off day as he shakes off the rust, but it looks like he may have picked up a groin injury that could hold him out for Dallas' second contest in Abu Dhabi.

The Mavericks are also listing Kyrie Irving (left groin soreness) as questionable for the second of two exhibition games against Minnesota in three days. https://t.co/Vtg8P0qa4E — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 7, 2023

Chances are Irving's injury here is nothing to worry about, as the Mavericks are just being cautious with their star guard before the new season gets underway. Given how badly the fans wanted to see Irving on the court again last game, though, it would be a bummer if he were unable to take the court again to put on a quick show in the second preseason contest in front of the Abu Dhabi faithful.

Right now, it seems like Irving is truly questionable to suit up for this game. While he would likely love to play, the Mavs aren't going to push it with Irving in the preseason if he's feeling any sort of aches or pains. With that in mind, it's probably better to expect Irving to sit this one out, but it will be important to keep an eye on his status as tipoff approaches.