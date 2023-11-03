Mavs head coach Jason Kidd is missing the Mavs' inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament game vs the Nuggets Friday

Since the bitter and humiliating end to last season, the Dallas Mavericks have eagerly been waiting for the opportunity to redeem themselves. Their skeptics are much less vocal after a 4-0 start to the 2023-24 campaign, but a win in their first NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Denver Nuggets would force fans everywhere to acknowledge the Mavs.

Unfortunately, they will not have their head coach to lead them against the reigning champions. “Due to a non-COVID illness, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd did not travel to Denver and will miss tonight's game, sources say,” NBA correspondent Marc Stein reported. “Sean Sweeney is poised to stand in for Kidd for 4-0 Dallas in the first In-Season Tournament game for both teams.”

A longtime competitor like Kidd is desperate to be on the sidelines for such a highly-anticipated regular season battle. Sure, the Tournament aspect adds some juice, but a matchup with Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and the Nuggets offers the team a prime chance to prove itself.

Luka Doncic has been sensational, Grant Williams is gelling perfectly and rookie Dereck Lively II looks to be loaded with promise. The result is an undefeated Mavs squad that is fun to watch. But they have yet to play a legitimate contender. Denver is going to test their newfound chemistry and attempt to exploit the defensive holes that still exist.

It will be interesting to see how Dallas responds without Jason Kidd calling the shots. Hopefully, he is able to rejoin the team for Sunday's home game versus the Charlotte Hornets.