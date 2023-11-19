Mavs coach Jason Kidd got real regarding the plan against Bucks stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard

The Dallas Mavericks take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, and Mavs coach Jason Kidd got brutally honest regarding Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, according to Brad Townsend of Dallas Morning News:

Said Kidd, “Giannis, he's capable of going the length of the floor in two dribbles, if not one. And so, you know, we've got to show multiple bodies to try to get him fouling. And that's, you know, the same with Dame. He's going to use a couple more dribbles, but he has ability to get to the rim, but also his range, you know. He can shoot it from halfcourt….so we've got to try to locate those guys and make it tough.”

Fortunately for Kidd and the Mavs, Bucks star forward Khris Middleton has been ruled out for Saturday's game. Middleton is managing a right knee issue. The Bucks' small forward has maintained his consistent play despite his scoring dropping off from his career average with Lillard on the team now. So far this season, Middleton is averaging 11.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.

The Mavs are currently first in the Southwest Division, and they've won five of their last seven games heading into this contest. They've also scored more than 130 points in three of their last four, making them one of the more high-powered offenses in the league.

The Mavs cruised to a double-digit win over the Washington Wizards in their last game and while Luka Doncic's scoring total wasn't as lofty as previous games, he still managed 10 assists and got his teammates involved in the action. The Mavs shot around 40% from three and Tim Hardaway Jr. led the team with 31 points on a stellar night from the field.

They haven't seen much of Kyrie Irving in their lineup this year due to nagging injuries, but there's promising indications he could make the start here. His play matched up against Damian Lillard will be a fun pairing to watch.