To say that Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks suffered a shock loss at the hands of a shorthanded Charlotte Hornets side on Friday night would be an understatement. The Mavs are in a full-on race for a Play-In spot in the West, and Friday’s matchup against a LaMelo Ball-less Hornets side was supposed to be an easy win for them. Except that it wasn’t.

The Mavs were embarrassed on their own home floor, with Charlotte escaping with a totally unexpected 117-109 victory. Apart from LaMelo, the Hornets were also missing a few other key players in this one, which included Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Cody Martin. The Hornets came in as the heavy underdogs on Friday.

Mavs head coach Jason Kidd was understandably upset after the game. The veteran shot-caller had a blunt reaction to his team’s lackluster performance, particularly after the break:

“It was awful,” Kidd said, via Mavs beat reporter Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News. “Dogs**t.”

Coach Kidd did not hold back. He obviously wasn’t happy about his squad, and Kidd wasn’t shy about letting his true feelings known.

Doncic actually had a relatively good game in this one, finishing with a team-high 34 points on 12-of-23 shooting, to go along with 10 rebounds, eight assists, and two triples. Kyrie Irving chipped in with 18 points, nine boards, and seven dimes, but in the end, their collective effort fell way short.

The Mavs will need to dust themselves off quickly as they look to bounce back on Sunday in a rematch against the Hornets in Charlotte.