Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Dallas Mavericks fans and haters joined together and piled more misery on Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and co. following the Mavs’ embarrassing loss to the Charlotte Hornets, and who can blame them?

The Hornets are playing without both Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball, but Dallas still struggled and even went down by as much as 21 points in the game. Even a strong comeback in the fourth quarter was not enough for the Mavs to get them out of the deep hole they dug themselves.

Making matters even more painful for Doncic and Dallas, a Dennis Smith Jr. dagger late in the fourth quarter put an end to their come-from-behind attempt. DSJ was drafted by the Mavs back in 2017.

Fans were obviously frustrated and disappointed on the Mavs for losing a winnable game, while the haters couldn’t help but mock them after they dropped out of Play-In contention.

“Los Mavs? More like Lost, Mavs,” reporter Kirk Henderson wrote.

Meanwhile, Sean Jordan of Bleacher Report added, “Embarrassing look for the Mavs. Loser mentality. Just lost at home as 14-point favorites. Superstar is a FT merchant. Not even gonna comment on the guy you traded for. Just bad for ball.”

Another fan commented, “This is the most cursed Mavs season I’ve ever seen lmfao.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Here are several other reactions from angry fans and delighted haters alike:

The Mavericks when playing against team that is literally trying to lose pic.twitter.com/ohxwp5MBdI — MavsMuse (@MavsMuse) March 25, 2023

Mavs fans after hearing Jason Kidd’s postgame quotes…pic.twitter.com/vXVjKZAQGi — wiz (@kt_wza) March 25, 2023

Me outside of the Mavs practice facility tomorrow pic.twitter.com/2o5Od57Bnz — lami⭐️ (@lamibackup) March 25, 2023

Blame defense for not being able to stop a Lamelo/Rozier-less Charlotte Hornets 🚫 Blame Kyrie for not having a great shooting game ✅ https://t.co/QvwnHcD6Vz — Jo (@MavsStan41) March 25, 2023

Mark Cuban trying to find Luka and Kyrie’s chemistry for the Mavs:

pic.twitter.com/7WwuisMeMc — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) March 25, 2023

Indeed, it’s just a bad day to be a Dallas fan. Unfortunately, Luka Doncic and the rest of the team have no one to blame but themselves for their latest failure.