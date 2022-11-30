Published November 30, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Dallas Mavericks entered their Tuesday night contest against the Golden State Warriors with a 9-10 record after losing four straight games. However, Luka Doncic has had enough of the Mavs’ shenanigans and put a stop to their bleeding with a 41-point, 12-rebound, and 12-assist performance.

And perhaps this win could spur the Mavs into a much-needed winning run to jolt them back in the upper echelon of the Western Conference, with head coach Jason Kidd hinting at potential rotation changes.

In particular, it was Josh Green who got the nod at the end of the game, with Reggie Bullock mired in a dreadful shooting slump. In the dying embers of the game, Green made one crucial shot after another – a corner three and a tough layup over Andrew Wiggins – that’s sure to endear him to his head coach. And endear himself he has.

“When guys are playing well…you know Josh (Green) is playing well. He’s going to eat into some minutes from maybe Timmy or Reggie or Doe. That’s just how it looks right now,” Kidd said after the game, per Dorothy J. Gentry.

Josh Green finished with 13 points on 5-7 shooting, continuing his run of efficient scoring. Green entered the Mavs’ game against the Warriors with an incredible 73.6 percent true shooting, leaps and bounds better than the efficiency numbers of other Mavs wings.

Jason Kidd had already made a rotation change, after he inserted Tim Hardaway Jr. into the starting lineup in place of Reggie Bullock. And the switch may have unlocked THJ in the process. Hardaway dropped 22 points on 8-16 shooting (5-11 from three), which should help him retain his starting spot for now, while Bullock struggled again with an 0-3 effort.

Nonetheless, if Josh Green continues to play like this, Kidd may find it too difficult to keep him off the court, especially with Luka Doncic needing every bit of help he can get.