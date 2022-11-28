Published November 28, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 4 min read

The Dallas Mavericks haven’t been at their best to begin the 2022-23 campaign, as they have scuffled to a 9-10 start after losing four straight games. Dallas has, for better or for worse, merely been the Luka Doncic show, as the Mavs have placed an unenviably heavy burden on their superstar’s shoulders.

While Doncic has proven time and time again that he is capable of lifting the Mavs to lofty heights, basketball remains a team sport. Apart from a select few, his teammates have simply been unable to provide the Slovenian superstar with the requisite support to help the Mavs build off of what was such an impressive 2022 playoff run.

The departure of Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks has certainly hurt the Mavs; through 20 games in the Big Apple, Brunson has averaged a career-best 21.8 points and 6.7 assists, further proving that his torrid postseason breakout was no mere fluke. The Mavs expected that the return of Tim Hardaway Jr. from injury and the addition of Christian Wood could fill the void Brunson left.

However, Hardaway is yet to return to pre-injury levels, and he’s shooting at career-worst levels from the field and beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Wood, due to one reason or another, hasn’t earned the trust of head coach Jason Kidd, as he’s been relegated to a 25 minute role off the bench despite being one of the only two reliable offensive weapons (alongside Spencer Dinwiddie) that the Mavs have apart from Luka Doncic.

Moreover, Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith – two invaluable three and D weapons the Mavs utilized heavily en route to the Western Conference Finals – have seen their production decline from last season. Bullock, especially, has struggled, as he’s shooting a putrid 28 percent from beyond the arc.

Alas, something may have to give for the Mavs to return to their 2021-22 levels. The recent addition of Kemba Walker may help, but to expect the oft-injured 32-year old point guard to be the team’s savior may be a foolish gambit. Thus, this underperformer may have to go, not only to prevent him from dragging the team further with his ineffective shooting, but also to open up more minutes to fledging third-year wing Josh Green.

Mavs player who must be traded: Tim Hardaway Jr.

Tim Hardaway Jr. suffered a left foot injury this past January that kept him out for the rest of the 2021-22 season, which depleted the Mavs on the guard spots. Nonetheless, Hardaway’s loss didn’t end up being too crucial to the Mavs’ playoff hopes, as they ended up making a deep run all the same thanks in no small part to Jalen Brunson’s timely explosions.

Still, Hardaway’s return for the 2022-23 campaign was expected to give the Mavs yet another weapon alongside Luka Doncic who could create his own shot, an even more important role to fill following the departure of Brunson.

But to say that Hardaway has struggled would be a massive understatement.

Through 18 games played, Tim Hardaway Jr. currently has the worst true shooting percentage in the NBA among qualified players, per Statmuse, at 46.1 percent (true shooting weighs three-point and free throw shooting as well). And the Mavs are paying him a staggering $19.6 million this season just to put up bricks.

To make matters worse, Hardaway is signed to a big-money contract until 2025, which means that the Mavs, should THJ not return to his pre-injury levels, will be saddled with perhaps two of the worst contracts in the league, with Davis Bertans, the rarely-used one-dimensional sharpshooter, set to make $16 million until 2025 as well.

That is not the ideal cap situation for a team looking to maximize Luka Doncic’s prime. The clock is always ticking on a team with regards to keeping their superstar, and the Mavs will need their high-earners to perform in a manner that justifies their huge remuneration.

A change in scenery could be a good thing for both Hardaway and the Mavs. (Reggie Bullock could also be a trade candidate, but the Mavs need his perimeter defense.)

Meanwhile, Josh Green, the third-year guard out of Arizona, has shown flashes of being the efficient wing who has a tendency to make the right play – exactly what Doncic needs in a running mate. However, Green has only averaged 19.1 minutes per game – perhaps way too little playing time for someone with an eye-popping 73.6 true shooting percentage.

It’s unclear whether Hardaway can, indeed, be dangled in a trade given his onerous contract, but the Mavs, at the very least, should play the 22-year old Australian international more minutes than the floundering THJ.