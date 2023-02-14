The Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving partnership got off to a rough start after the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. However, head coach Jason Kidd is not one bit bothered by it.

In fact, Kidd is so confident the new Mavs duo will work that he even sent a rather strong message to all fans and some sort of warning to the rest of the NBA. Once the two click, the league will have a problem.

“Once they get their reps and understand each other, it’s going to be a beautiful thing,” Kidd said of the Luka-Kyrie partnership, per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

Sure enough, Jason Kidd has every reason to be optimistic about what the Mavs can accomplish with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving leading the way. The game against the Kings showed they still have a lot of work to do in order to maximize each other’s skills and abilities, but the potential is clear. They combined for 55 points, 16 rebounds and 12 assists as Luka finally got the help he needs.

As Kidd said, the two just needs to play more with each other to get in sync. The Mavs won their recent game against the Los Angeles Clippers and first of the back-to-back against the Kings with Irving leading the charge on his own while Doncic was out and injured. Dallas played really well during those matches, and Doncic’s return should only make their offense more lethal.

Of course the question is how long do they need before they click, but the good thing is the Mavs have time. Not to mention that the All-Star break should be a great chance for Doncic and Irving to get more practice time together.