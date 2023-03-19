My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

Javale McGee isn’t having a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, as he’s only had a fleeting role off of the bench for them for much of the year. Still, McGee is a three-time NBA champion, so when he goes out in public, he’s not going to blend in for very long. Many fans will tend to take note of McGee’s public presence, and that ended up being the case on Saturday night.

With the Mavs having the night off, McGee opted to attend a soccer game as a fan. It wasn’t long before fans of McGee found him at the game, but one fan in particular decided to make note of McGee’s presence in a different manner. The fan opted to just stand in front of McGee with his phone in front of McGee’s face, leading to a hilarious response from the veteran NBA big-man.

"I don't know what he trying to do. He just on some weird sh*t. We grown men around here. We grew up before this social media age sh*t. This sh*t don't faze us." JaVale McGee was just trying to watch the game 😅 (via @JaValeMcGee)pic.twitter.com/PmqBP8K9Ln — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 19, 2023

McGee doesn’t seem to be worried about this fan’s strange behavior at all. In fact, his biggest concern was that the fan was getting in his way of watching the game he was at. Athletes are likely used to this sort of behavior from fans, although having a fan blatantly stand in front of you with a phone in your face probably isn’t something that happens on an everyday basis.

Either way, McGee didn’t fall for the bait that this fan was trying to lay for him, and he ended up delivering a great response to the strange situation he found himself in. The Mavs have Sunday off as well, so hopefully McGee doesn’t find himself with another phone in his face from a fan before he returns to the court on Monday.