Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks broke the hearts of millions of Los Angeles Lakers fans on Friday night. Actually, it was Maxi Kleber who delivered the final blow as his game-winning trey at the buzzer sank the Lakers to another devastating loss.

Irving top-scored for the Mavs in that one with Luka Doncic watching from the sidelines. Kyrie was actually also nursing an injury during Friday’s game, but that did not prevent him from going on another one of his offensive explosions against a LeBron James-less Lakers side.

After the game, Irving revealed the severity of his foot injury. As it turns out, the eight-time All-Star is still playing through pain:

“I just need to take care of it. I said this a few days ago, it’s a little bit worse than I thought, but I’m just going to manage it,” Irving said, via Dwain Price of NBA.com.

“I’m not going to sit up here and make excuses. On to the next game.”

Irving isn’t exactly the most robust player out there, so it’s great to hear him willing to play through an injury. The Mavs need Kyrie on the court, especially with Doncic still dealing with a thigh injury.

Dallas’ next game comes in the form of a matchup against a Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies side on Monday. Kyrie Irving should be good to go for that one, and the Mavs will need for him to be at his very best against the No. 2 team in the Western Conference.