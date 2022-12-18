By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The Dallas Mavericks may have lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, but fans are looking at the positive side and celebrating Kemba Walker’s big game that allowed them to compete.

With Luka Doncic absent due to a quad injury, the Mavs were not expected to compete–we can’t even blame fans for predicting a blowout considering how their previous meeting turned out. However, in a shocking turn of events, Dallas even led by as much as 10 points and brought the Cavs to overtime as Cardiac Kemba finished with 32 points, five rebounds and seven assists.

Dallas ended up losing by one point (100-99) in OT, but Walker’s performance raised hopes up of a better future for the team moving forward.

“The Kemba Walker game!!! – even though it was a loss, don’t care!!!” one fan wrote.

A second supporter said, “We all knew what was coming so I’m only going to focus on the positives. Nobody expected us to win this game, Kemba Walker was absolutely sensational. The defense was probably the best we’ve played this season and the manner of the loss was typically heartbreaking. On to the next.”

Furthermore, some fans couldn’t help but believe that they have officially found Jalen Brunson’s replacement in Kemba Walker. The Mavs have struggled without that secondary playmaker and scorer behind Luka Doncic ever since JB departed for New York, but Kemba has shown he still got it.

Of course the veteran guard will have to play more consistently to prove it, but he’s definitely on the right track.

“Kemba Walker is the New “Jalen Brunson” or I’m stretching, reaching,” another Twitter user wrote.

“Mavericks fans I think Kemba Walker is a better player than Jalen Brunson. Might be an aggressive take on JB but I think his role can easily be attained by a player like Kemba Walker. But better,” a fourth Dallas faithful shared.

Hopefully Kemba gets more chance to play. After that performance against the Cavs, Jason Kidd might want to give him additional minutes as well.