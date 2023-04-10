Charles is an associate editor at ClutchPoints. He also has a webcast and blog named "Breath of Fresh Air." Charles is passionate about sports, and is an encyclopedia when it comes to the history (haha).

It was only a couple of months ago when the Dallas Mavericks decided to bring Kyrie Irving to the team via trade with the Brooklyn Nets. Upon making the move, there was lots of hope from Mavericks fans this would be the move that could put the team on a path to the NBA Finals.

It’s Sunday afternoon, and Dallas is left to pick up the pieces after their season came to an end without making the play-in tournament, let alone the playoffs.

Now, the Mavericks have a question to answer about the future of Kyrie Irving, and the latter didn’t seem to be in much of a mood to discuss the topic, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

Days after being traded to Dallas, Kyrie Irving said he would not discuss his upcoming free agency until the end of the season. https://t.co/RiWpbIcrrV — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 9, 2023

Maybe it shouldn’t be a surprise Irving didn’t want to do an exit interview. Dealing with disappointment is never an easy thing to deal with, and it’s understandable if someone needs more time to comprehend things before saying something that could come back to haunt later.

Having said that, Irving has a lot to figure out. He will be a free agent, and there’s no telling where he might end up. Another reputation that follows him is one that isn’t compatible with team-building. Being paired with superstar Luka Doncic was supposed to be something many teams in the Western Conference wouldn’t be able to deal with, but supreme chemistry between the two was never reached.

That, combined with the lack of defense and depth, was too much to overcome for Irving and the Mavs, and now, the end of the half-season experiment could be near.

Answers will come soon, but for today, Irving wasn’t going to give any insight to help the process.