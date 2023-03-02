The Dallas Mavericks have fallen to 1-4 in games that Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have played together, raising concerns that the partnership and the Mavs as a team are doomed. Irving knows that things just aren’t working right now, but he emphasized it’s an “adjustment period” for them and there are bound to be issues.

Irving himself is well aware of the fact that he’s struggling, and he believes that he might be “overthinking” things, which then limits him. However, he remains confident that he and Doncic will be able to make it work.

“Absolutely. That’s why I said I’m human, and coming into this, again, I would love to play well every single night,” Irving said when asked about the transition process of joining an offense centered around one player, per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

“I was just texting with my dad and he’s my biggest fan, one of my harshest critics. But he’s always been honest, and I appreciate that because he’s been watching me play for a long time. He just told me to stay aggressive. It looked like I was overthinking out there, and I was just telling him like, ‘Yeah, we have new lineups. I’m playing with new guys out there. It’s an adjustment period.’ As much as I would love to play well, it doesn’t happen as often as you would like. But I think moving forward, when I can ease kind of my own burdens or overthinking, I think things will naturally flow.”

Irving added that the pressure to win while trying to adjust with a new team isn’t making it easier. He understands that it’s a natural part of the NBA, especially in the second half of the season where the focus on every game and every win and loss is heightened. Nonetheless, amid all that, the Mavs need to navigate the whole transition with two superstars leading the way.

“Right now, it’s just a high-intensity environment. I can feel it. Everybody wants to win, and that’s a great thing. Everybody cares, but now we just got to figure out what our temperament is, what our emotions are,” Irving added.

Hopes are high that Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic and the Mavs can figure out the best way to play with each other sooner rather than later. They know what’s at stake, and clearly, they understand the pressure that’s on them.